Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,147 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXE stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

