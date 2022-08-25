Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,218 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $16,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 653,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.