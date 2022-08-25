Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 8,464 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in HP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

