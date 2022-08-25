Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 905 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 249,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

