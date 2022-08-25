Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

