Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

