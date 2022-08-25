Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

