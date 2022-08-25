Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.