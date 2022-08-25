Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,272,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,238 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,741,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

