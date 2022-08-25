Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,824 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $21,655,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE IGT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

