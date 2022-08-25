Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 525 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,133,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $499.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.