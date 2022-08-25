Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,131 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

