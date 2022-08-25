Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.9 %

FBHS opened at $65.68 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

