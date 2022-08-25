Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

