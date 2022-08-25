Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Trading Up 0.5 %

MPLX opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

