Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BIT Mining were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTCM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47. BIT Mining Limited has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

