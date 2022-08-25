Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $88.31.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

