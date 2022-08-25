Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 420,901 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.57.

