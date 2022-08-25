Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

TWTR opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -203.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.