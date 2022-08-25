Van ECK Associates Corp Has $872,000 Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

