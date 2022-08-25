Van ECK Associates Corp Has $893,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 871,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

