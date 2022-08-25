Van ECK Associates Corp Has $928,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

