Van ECK Associates Corp Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingredion Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.