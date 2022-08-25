Van ECK Associates Corp Has $956,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 29.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

