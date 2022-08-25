Van ECK Associates Corp Has $994,000 Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

