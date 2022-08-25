Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

BIPC opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

