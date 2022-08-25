Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.