Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

