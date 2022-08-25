Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SDIG opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

