Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 18,420 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,380 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,979,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

