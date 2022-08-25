Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,688 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

PMX stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

