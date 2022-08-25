Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 463 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 69,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HII opened at $239.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.