Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $98.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

