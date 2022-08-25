Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.