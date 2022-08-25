Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,720 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

