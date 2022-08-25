Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 18,837 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

