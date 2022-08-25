Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 677 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

