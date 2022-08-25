Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BRP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.52 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

