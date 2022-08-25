VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VEON opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

