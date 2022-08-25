Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.36. Verastem shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 994,396 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Verastem Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

