Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.36. Verastem shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 994,396 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

