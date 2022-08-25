Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vicarious Surgical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 202 985 2142 72 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.84%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.95%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 19.70 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.58

Vicarious Surgical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.65% -64.47% -16.76%

Volatility & Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical peers beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

