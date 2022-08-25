VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. VNUE shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 779,514 shares trading hands.
VNUE Stock Performance
About VNUE
VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNUE (VNUE)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.