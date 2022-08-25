vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

