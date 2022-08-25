Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) versus United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Financial Survey

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A -1.71% United-Guardian 25.61% 35.09% 29.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waldencast and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 0 3 0 3.00 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Waldencast presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than United-Guardian.

This table compares Waldencast and United-Guardian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A United-Guardian $13.93 million 5.07 $4.66 million $0.80 19.25

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Volatility and Risk

Waldencast has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Waldencast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals. Its portfolio includes Obagi Medical that provides transformational skin care products formulated to minimize signs of skin aging, address dark spots, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles and to protect and enhance skin tone and texture; and Obagi Clinical that offers skin care products designed to prevent the early signs of skin aging. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC and LUBRAJEL FA that are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder, and localized infections in the peritoneum, as well as eye, ear, nose and throat, and sinuses. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and development primarily related to the development of cosmetic ingredients. It markets its products through marketing partners, distributors, and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

