Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock worth $248,695,335. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $369.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.