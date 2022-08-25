Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

WCN stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

