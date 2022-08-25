Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 303.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

