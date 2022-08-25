Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Webster Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 127,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

