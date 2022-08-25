Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Welbilt Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welbilt
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,581.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 80.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Stories
