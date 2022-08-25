Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,581.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 80.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

