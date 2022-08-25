Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 11,014 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.
Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
In related news, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,861.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.