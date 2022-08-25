Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 11,014 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

In related news, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,861.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,271,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 199,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 175,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

